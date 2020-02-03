Voters in the Centerville Community School District can begin requesting and voting absentee ballots for the upcoming March 3 special school election.
The school district is asking voters to approve a new revenue purpose statement. The statement lays out how the district can spend funds received from the statewide 1-cent sales tax.
The vote does not create a new tax, but rather allows the district to spend the proceeds from the 1-cent sales tax that’s implemented on the state level via the Secure an Advanced Vision of Education, or SAVE, fund.
The deadline for requesting absentee ballots to be mailed is Friday, Feb. 21. Absentee ballot requests must be in writing. Request forms may be found on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov, or in the Auditor’s office. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call 641-856-6191.