If the forecast holds true, Christmas will be among the warmer holidays of 2019.
The National Weather Service says a 57-degree high temperature is not out of the question for Christmas Day. That’s warmer than it was on Halloween (35 degrees), Thanksgiving (40 degrees) and Veteran’s Day (48 degrees).
2019 holiday temperatures
|Holiday
|High temperature
|New Year's Day
|35°
|MLK Jr. Day
|12°
|Memorial Day
|80°
|Fourth of July
|86°
|Labor Day
|81°
|Halloween
|35°
|Veteran's Day
|48°
|Thanksgiving
|40°
Sure, it isn’t the 86 degree weather on July 4, the 81-degree high for Labor Day, or the 80-degree weather on Memorial Day this year. But it would be one of the warmer Christmas Days in Centerville history.
In 1922 and again in 1936, according to climate records, the warmest Christmases on record for Centerville were recorded: a 62-degree day. The last time the high temperature went into the 50s was in 1960.
For comparison, the historic average Christmas Day high temperature is about 35 degrees.
No precipitation is expected Wednesday. Winds will be south-southwest at 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
The extended forecast shows the seasonably warm temperatures should stick around for much of the week, though there are some snow chances in the weekend forecast.
The NOAA Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than normal temperatures are expected over the next three or four weeks. The three-month outlook, however, shows a higher probability of temperatures that are colder than the norm.