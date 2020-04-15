Forecasters at the National Weather Service think Mother Nature will offer some encouragement to stay at home on Thursday.
The latest forecast for the snowfall on Thursday, which has prompted a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service, calls for as much of a foot of snow in Appanoose County.
The winter storm watch goes into effect Wednesday night and continues through Thursday.
The winter storm has targeted southern Iowa, particularly areas south of Highway 34. Beyond snowfall, east to northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph could lead to reduced visibility.
Areas along the Iowa/Missouri border are shaded in the 8-12 inch range for forecast snowfall. Centerville is in the 6-8 inch shaded area in the latest forecast map published by the National Weather Service.
The onset of snow is expected to begin between 8-11 a.m. in Appanoose County.
The consistency of the snow will lend it to stick to power lines and tree limbs, forecasters said, leading to potential power outages.
Forecasters say they are confident in the timing and isolated snow amounts but aren't completely sure the exact location of the so-called bullseye where the snow totals will near a foot.