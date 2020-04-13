More than 500 have filed to begin unemployment benefits in Appanoose County since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
In the four-week period ending with the week of April 4, 550 residents of Appanoose County made an unemployment claim.
For comparison, the employed workforce in Appanoose County is around 4,300 people, according to data for the third quarter of 2019.
The number filing for unemployment in the county has been rising steadily as companies respond to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 disease outbreak.
A total of 243 applied for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 4, the last week for which data is available. Unemployment data is reported each Thursday for the prior week. The numbers for the week ending April 4 are still preliminary.
Those receiving unemployment benefits through the state will see a boost soon, as the state implements the CARES Act that included a $600 per week supplemental benefit to unemployed Americans.
On April 6, the Iowa Workforce Development said the benefit is expected to be added within the next 10 days, indicating payments would begin being issued as soon as this week.
The $600 weekly benefit was designed to supplement what the state already provided to the unemployed. The benefit is retroactive to March 29, so those unemployed longer will receive additional money.
The benefit was approved by Congress in a bipartisan bill to be provided through July 25.
While the unemployment program was expanded to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said workers can not quit their job, refuse to return to work, or refuse to receive full-time pay as a way to receive unemployment benefits or the additional $600 per week supplement.
“I want to remind you that you cannot voluntarily quit your job, in an effort to obtain the weekly benefit or unemployment benefits,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said last week. “Voluntary quits are a disqualifier for unemployment benefits. You must be either laid off in a temporary layoff or have reduced hours to qualify for unemployment insurance benefits.”
The U.S. Treasury Department also begin issuing stimulus checks to Americans on Saturday, with Americans that have filed taxes with direct deposit information expected to receive their payments by the end of this week.
Those who are going to be paid my mailed checks may have to wait several months for their payments. The IRS through their website at irs.gov have released a tool for non-tax filers to report their information. A similar tool for those who would like to provide their direct deposit information to receive their stimulus payments more quickly is also coming to the site soon.
Tax filers with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples will receive the full stimulus benefit. The government is sending one-time $1,200 payments for each individual, with an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
Filers above those income thresholds will receive some payments, but the amounts taper off depending on their earnings. Individuals with an adjusted gross income of more than $99,000 for single filers or $198,000 for joint filers with no children will not receive money.
Most Americans will not need to do anything to receive their stimulus payments, so long as they have filed a tax return for the 2018 or 2019 tax years, or receive Social Security income.