More than $100,000 from statewide gambling proceeds were distributed to 29 organizations in Appanoose County.
The Appanoose County Community Fund announced its yearly grant awards totaling $133,000. There were 39 non-profit groups that applied and 29 received funding. The number of applications this year was up by 10 from last year, with organizations requesting more than $250,000 in funding.
Those receiving funding are:
Organization;Purpose;Allocation
1. App County Family Alliance;Child Car Seats;$1,964.98
2. Extension Service-4-H;Educational Banners;$2,420.95
3. Mystic Community Center;Double Gas Ranges (2);$3,325
4. Appanoose County Community Care;Carpet for Building;$7,500
5. 18-18 Club;Metal Shelving;$667.47
6. Boy Scout Troop 33;Equipment;$1,250
7. City of Cincinnati;Purchase new mower;$8,000
8. Moravia First Responders;LUCUS Device for CPR;$7,784
9. Centerville Volunteer Fire Dept.;10 thermal imaging cameras;$5,000
10. SCICAP (parents as teachers);Updated Computer;$724
11. Moravia Betterment;Housing repairs/safety;$11,000
12. Moravia Historical Society;Wabash Depot Renovation;$5,000
13. Friends/Oakland Cemetery;Safety Railing for retaining wall;$7,224.11
14. Mystic Volunteer Fire Dept.;New fire hose;$8,000
15. Cincinnati Volunteer Fire Dept.;Drager PSS SCBA systems;$9,750
16. Moravia Union;Sidewalks;$4,150
17. NAMI South Central Iowa;Computer, desk, printer;$3,000
18. Moulton Udell A-Club;Benches, tables;$5,155.94
19. Moulton Chamber;Renovate Haunted House;$3,000
20. Historic Preservation;Railroad Display, misc.;$5,155.94
21. New Hope;Furnace, signage, fans;$3,336.70
22. Walldogs Public Art;Workbenches;$1,000
23. App Coalition for the Arts;Reconstruct Stage;$5,000
24. Moravia Fire Dept.;Fire Gear;$10,500
25. Indian Hills;Remodel, lights;$6,000
26. Centerville Performing Arts;Trailer;$4,000
27. SC Dirt Riders;chain saw;$482
28. Farmers Market;Canopy Tents;$1,570
29. Moravia Fall Festival;Shelving/New Barricades;$455