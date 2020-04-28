A 57-year-old male was declared dead Tuesday after he was found inside a wrecked vehicle in rural Mystic.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said Josh R. Wells, 57, of rural Cincinnati, was pronounced dead the scene.
Authorities were called to the 19300 block of 168th Ave. in rural Mystic for an overturned vehicle. Wells was trapped inside of the vehicle, which was a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup.
Per a preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office, law enforcement says the vehicle was headed east when it left the roadway and entered the south ditch for an unknown reason.
Police said the vehicle continued east in the ditch, striking a small tree and driveway embankment. It then vaulted off the driveway and went airborne, before coming to a final rest on the vehicle's top in the ditch.
Emergency responders from the Centerville Fire/Rescue, Mystic First Responders, Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office and Bratz Towing responded with the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office.
The Ford Ranger is a total loss.
The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office.