Elizabeth Zintz, a 2020 Centerville High School graduate, recently received a $500 scholarship from Chapter KA and Chapter D P.E.O.
Zintz plans to attend Indian Hills Community College in the Radiology Technology program along with completing her Associates of Arts degree. After completing her two years at IHCC, she will continue her education at a university to receive her bachelor’s degree.
She is the daughter of Mike and Sarah Zintz, of Centerville.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education.