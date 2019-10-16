MOULTON — The 90th annual Appanoose County Women’s Christian Convention was held at the Moulton Christian Church on Oct. 1.
The meeting opened with Judi Lawson giving the welcome and leading the group in prayer. “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” was sung.
The resolution committee chosen was Irene Arbogast and Jane Love. The finance committee was Pat Brown and Marilyn Gordon. Resolutions were made to invite someone next year to attend, expand our services and serve God.
Collections of $99.07 was given to the host church to give to the mission of their choice.
Roll call was given by Joyce Daniels with nine church responding and 31 present. Special music of “He Loving Guards Every Footstep,” “He Lives” and “I Believe” was sung.
Devotions were given by Judi Lawson, “Letting Your Leaves Fall.” Read God’s Word, Shed All Things, and Go to the Lord in Prayer.
The historians report was given by Sandy Mitchell. Elaine Logsdon will be the next historian in 2020. The host church in 2020 will be the Cincinnati Christian Church, the first Tuesday of October 2020.
Memorial service was given by the Plano Christian Church with Pat Brown and Marilyn Gordon presiding.
The benediction was led by Judi Lawson and “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” was sung. Refreshments were served in the fellowship hall.