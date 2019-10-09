Females who might be considering a career in criminal justice are invited to attend a special day at Indian Hills Community College on Friday, Nov. 15. The Women in Criminal Justice Careers day will be held in the Arts and Sciences building on the IHCC Ottumwa campus, starting at 8 a.m.
There will be breakout sessions with professionals from the various fields in the criminal justice area. Attendees will learn what it takes to do the job of a police officer, judge, probation officer, sheriff’s deputy, correctional officer, juvenile officer, state patrolman and conservation official. There will be a panel discussion where participants will be able to ask questions of the professionals and get information on what is needed to begin a career.
The career day will last from 8-11:30 a.m. Registration can be taken care of at www.indianhills.edu/womenincj.