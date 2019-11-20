A winter farmer’s market will be just one offering during Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 30 in Centerville.
The market will be at the Ritz Gallery on the northeast corner of the Centerville square. McKinley Lain is the new market manager. He is the grandson of Dr. Vince and Linda Sullivan and the grandson of Keith and Lorena Lain. He is a graduate of South Dakota State University in Brookings with an emphasizes on sustainable agriculture and community development along with a minor in Spanish. His studies reflect his enthusiasm for the Main Street Farmers Market. He seeks to support the local economy, develop resilient food systems in the face of a changing climate, illuminate the connections between food and mental health, and encourage intergenerational community engagement.
Lain is currently the HiSET instructor at Indian Hills Community College, Centerville Campus. This program was formerly called the GED program. He is also on the substitute roster for the Centerville Community Schools. At home Lain is starting a regenerative farm that emphasizes the ability to grow food while supporting the surrounding ecology.
“It takes a village,” said Lain. “Throughout my life, every community I’ve lived in has been an invaluable support to my growth. Now, living in Centerville, I hope to share what I’ve learned yet never stop learning from my new community.”
Main Street is hosting the Shop Small Welcome Center on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Stop by Main Street Welcome Center to pick up a free Shop Small shopping bag filled with discounted coupons for all participating merchants and meet Miss Pancake Day, Gabrielle DePrizio. The snowmen will be available to provide a fun festive photo op and hot cider and cookies will be served.
“Main Street is celebrating the season by giving back to our fabulous community,” said Main Street Centreville Director Mary Wells. “Drop off can goods for the Lords Cupboard and food items for the Backpack Program for additional percent off coupons.”
Volunteers will be on hand to help visitors make a Christmas card for themselves and one for a resident at the local nursing homes. Volunteers are also providing free gift wrapping for all of your Shop Small Saturday purchases.