Everyone has seen them. Both in the city and throughout America. Walls of buildings and barns with fading advertisements, called ghost-signs.
At the start of the 1900s, the only way companies had of advertising their tobaccos, colas, ice creams to the increasing numbers of travelers and consumers was to paint their products in pleasing colors and hand-drawn graphics on barns and buildings. Today, we admire those faded walls of art as major pieces of American advertising history.
The hearty men who would paint these huge murals would work on rickety ladders or hang precariously on a board with a rope tied on each end. To add to the painter’s misery index was most of the time they were working during the hot, humid summers.
History has not recorded who originally called this breed of men Walldogs, but almost everyone can agree on how they got their name. One day old man Otis observed a group of men hanging from the roof of the Anderson’s barn while painting a Mail Pouch tobacco sign. Before the heat chased Otis back inside he declared, “Why those guys painting the walls of the Anderson’s barn are working like dogs.” Walls? Dogs?
It would be 20 years later when old man Otis’s wife Bea saw the same thing and yelled Walldogs!
As the nation grew out of the 1960s when the Walldogs were at their peak, interstates and billboards were if not replacing the buildings and barns with painted advertising murals were regulating them obsolete.
Local artist and art historian Nancy Bennett began appreciating these flaking, rotting historical works of advertising art dotting the nation like so many grey rabbits. In 1993, the same magical year that Bennett spent four months applying her specialized art to Michael Jackson’s train, she founded The Walldog Movement in Allerton.
“1993 was a big year,” laughs Bennett.
Over two decades later the Walldogs are a growing, global loose affiliation of sign makers and artists that passionately practice the art of traditional mural painting of brush-to-brick.
“The Walldog Movement has no government, and it’s fluid,” Bennett explained. “We have a bunch of artists but there is no president or vice-president. You don’t pay dues.”
About 500 artists are part of the worldwide movement that Bennett began 26 years ago. So far in America over 300 Walldogs have painted 548 brick advertisement murals in 26 towns, including four murals in Centerville five years ago. Walldogs insist on only painting historic event murals and advertisements for businesses that don’t exist anymore but had a hand in the town’s history.
To facilitate the global Walldogs who co-exist with no governing body, Bennett needed to found another entity called The Walldog Public Art. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit was established five years ago and exists for the Walldogs, coordinating projects and logistics as well as to bring joy to communities through art and education.
“Painting murals outdoors with my friends gives me great joy,” Bennett said. “There is something about sitting next to someone else and painting away. And when you get done and you both walk away together and you say, ‘Wow, we did really did that, and it looks better.’”
