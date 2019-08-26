A summary of community, sports and school event announcements. To submit calendar entries the information email newsroom@dailyiowegian.com, and indicate whether it is a one-time event or re-ocurring. The Daily Iowegian will only run events in the directory on the day they occur.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Art club — Drake Public Library hosts art club for children in grades K-8 from 3:30-5 p.m.
HS Volleyball — Centerville, Moravia at Davis County scrimmage, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Adult coloring group — Drake Public Library hosts an adult coloring group from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Friends of Drake Public Library — Meeting at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Drake Public Library.
HS Volleyball — Moravia at Moulton-Udell, 7 p.m.
Alcoholics anonymous — Weekly meeting in the basement at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centerville at 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Early dismissal — Moulton-Udell Schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. Moravia Schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Seymour Schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery — Meets weekly at Solid Rock Church in Centerville. Everyone is welcomed to experience a changed life, inside and out. Begins with a dinner from 6-7 p.m., large group session from 7-8 and small share groups from 8-9 p.m.
HS Football — Centerville at Albia, 7 p.m. Moravia vs Twin Cedars, 7 p.m. Seymour at Melcher-Dallas, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day — No school in Centerville, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour.
Appanoose County Wellness Coalition — Meeting at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center at 12 p.m. Meetings are open to all interested persons.
Rising Readers — Drake Public Library hosts Rising Readers After School Program from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Art club — Drake Public Library hosts art club for children in grades K-8 from 3:30-5 p.m.
HS Cross Country — Centerville, Moravia at Albia Reservoir, 4:30 p.m.
HS Volleyball — Moravia at Southeast Warren, 5:30 p.m. Centerville at Albia, 7 p.m.