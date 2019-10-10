Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Oct. 14 is chili, cheesy potato soup, veggie tray, and peaches and cookies for dessert with milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. Every Step Hospice will host this meal.
If you, your organization or church are looking to participate in a local hunger program, consider volunteering to help ACWM. For more information, call 641-437-1016.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.