A familiar face at the Centerville Fareway store will no longer be seen in its aisles. Store manager Keith Voss will be leaving Centerville after seven years to take a new position in Jefferson, Iowa.
Voss began his store management position on Feb. 3, 2013. Originally from Belle Plaine, Iowa, he moved to Centerville with his wife, Nicole, and two children, Cameron and Sadie. Cameron followed in his dad’s footsteps, starting his job at Fareway the day after his 14th birthday in 2016.
When asked if he had any parting words for the community, Voss said, “Thank you to the community for supporting their local Fareway, but I would especially like to thank our employees. It has been a true privilege working for you.”
Assistant manager Matt Janssen will be taking over as store manager. Janssen, 39, has worked for Fareway for more than 20 years, having most recently worked in their Ankeny store.