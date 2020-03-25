A temporary program has launched to assist the established food programs to help feed those under duress during the coronavirus outbreak.
The community's food assistance programs are in full operation and have also made a few adjustments to their procedures.
The APC Food Pantry, at 1311 w. Washington St., is open Friday at 1 p.m. until the food is gone. Drive through service only at this time.
The Lord's Cupboard, at 417 N. 12th St., continues to be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturday from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Hy-Vee has announced a goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock during the outbreak. Beginning March 23-April 30, customers at the checkout counters can donate $1 or more toward the cause. Hy-Vee will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.
Additionally, the Centerville Cares Coronavirus Food Drive is a temporary program for the elderly and handicapped shut-ins in the community who may live alone and are unable to benefit from the above programs. Those needing food or assistance should call 641-895-0074. Those willing to volunteer should call 641-216-3114. All excess funds will be contributed to the Lord's Cupboard.