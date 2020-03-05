Nineteen veterans from all branches of the military and who served in a variety of different eras will be honored for their service, on Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m. during the annual Quilts of Valor Ceremony. The ceremony is held at Honey Creek Resort in Moravia Iowa. The Material Girlz Guild members will present these quilts to veterans from near and far.
The merits of a Quilt of Valor includes three layers, each with its own meaning. The top layer represents the community. The second layer, the batting, gives comfort, peace and healing. The third layer, the backing, represents the strength of the recipient, the community and the nation.
At the end of the ceremony this year the Material Girlz Quilt Guild will have presented 141 Quilts of Valor. Internationally there have been over 240,000 Quilts awarded to active duty members and veterans.
Quilt of Valor Foundation was started by Catherine Roberts in her sewing room in 2003. Her son Nathaniel served in Iraq and Roberts wanted to provide returning troops with a welcome home gift.
As a guild involved with Catherine’s efforts, we believe as we sew that love, caring and gratitude flow from our hearts through our hands into the quilt. We, the quilters, all want you to know that through our quilts you will forever be in our hearts and our family.
These programs are open to the public. Our group estimates the cost of completing a Quilt of Valor to cost around $250 each. Contributions, so we continue our efforts, are appreciated and can be mailed to:
Material Girlz Quilt Guild
27986 200th Ave.
Cincinnati, IA 52549
Claudia McCarthy, QOV chairperson