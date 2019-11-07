Veterans ceremony on Square Monday 1 hr ago The Veterans of Appanoose County will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on the Centerville Square Monday.The event will be held at the Centerville Band Shell on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker is Army Lt. Col. (Retired) Mike Stephens. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ceremony Veterans Day Military Veteran Mike Stephens Speaker Guest Event Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries FARRIS, Nora Nov 19, 1933 - Oct 26, 2019 SYLVARA, STEWART Diane Golos THOMAS, John Feb 17, 1946 - Oct 28, 2019 Paxston, Boyd Most Popular Articles ArticlesMark Blankespoor sentenced to 80 months in prisonVA Clinic announces move to Target buildingShondel, Johnson, Wiskus, Moore elected to Centerville School Board'Puppy laundering' suit seeks financial recordsTwo-way tie for Moravia council seat to be decided by drawMissouri Main Street coming to CentervilleNWS recognized Rathbun LakeWhere are they now?: MoraviaPolice locate weed, meth, pills during raidKeokuk's national cemetery for veterans