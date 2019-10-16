The Friends of the Drake Public Library met Thursday, Sept. 26. Don Parcel was welcomed back after an absence of several years. Cheryl Burrows introduced her husband, Gary, as a new member.
Library director JeNel Barth reported that after school art and science programs were going well and Tyler Morgan would be presenting a program on Harry Potter wands that he creates. Little Listeners on Monday at 10:30 a.m. was well attended.
The Library Board approved having curtains installed in the maker space and conference room to address issues of south and lighting. Unused monies from the renovation would cover the costs.
A Friends newsletter recently went out and twenty-four membership/sponsorships have been received. Several newsletters were returned to the library due to incorrect addresses. Please update your addresses and e-mails so you can stay connected with the Friends.
Jim Milani’s RAGBRAI guests donated $300 in his name for his hospitality. Thanks to Jim for his continued support of the Friends.
Saturday, Oct. 5 the Friends hosted author Charles Banks. He was sharing information about his works dealing with coaching and also paranormal activities.
The Friends held their bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Jeanie Russo donated a beautiful coach bag for a raffle. Tickets will soon be available.
Cheryl Burrows suggested having individuals share and display collections at the library. This was of interest to the group and further discussion will take place.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. This is a week early as the last Thursday falls on Halloween.