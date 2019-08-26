Upcoming events sponsored by the Appanoose County Conservation Board for the month of September:
Monarch Tagging Events:
Help the ACCB Naturalist tag monarchs while learning about monarch biology, migration, and ways to enjoy the monarchs while helping them get to Mexico.
Date: Sept. 7
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Sharon Bluffs State Park, Nature Center
Date: Sept. 21
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Lelah Bradley Park and Reserve, Shelter #1
Third Thursdays at the Bluffs: Beekeeping
If you want to keep bees, but don't know where to start, this program is for you! Join us at the Nature Center to learn about the tools and equipment needed to keep bees as well as other great resources for beginner beekeepers.
Date: Sept. 19
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Sharon Bluffs State Park, Nature Center