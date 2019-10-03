A summary of community and school event announcements. To submit calendar entries email the information to newsroom@dailyiowegian.com, and indicate whether it is a one-time event or recurring. The Daily Iowegian will only run events in the directory on the day they occur.
Friday, Oct. 4
1 p.m. — CHS Homecoming Pep Chapel at Simon Estes Auditorium.
7 p.m. — Centerville vs Chariton varsity football.
7 p.m. — Moravia vs Mormon Trail varsity football.
7 p.m. — Seymour vs Lamoni varsity football.
7 p.m. — Paul Dixon American Legion Post 340 meets at the Legion Hall in Mystic. The group meets the first Friday of each month.
Saturday, Oct. 5
9 a.m. — Simon Estes Museum open house at Second Baptist Church in Centerville. Program from 9-10 a.m., open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
8-11 p.m. — CHS Homecoming Dance at Faith United Methodist Church.
Monday, Oct. 7
10:30-11:30 a.m. — Little Listeners Preschooler and Toddler Storytime at Drake Public Library.
1 p.m. — Centerville attends South Central Conference choral festival at Knoxville.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — Rising Readers After School Program in the lower level of the Drake Public Library.
5:30 p.m. — NAMI family support group for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness. Meets 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at Centerville Recovery Center, 209 E. Maple St. in Centerville. For more information call or text 641-216-3114 or email namisci8@gmail.com.
6:30 p.m. — Moulton-Udell School Community Pride Committee meeting.
7 p.m. (approx.) — Centerville vs Kirksville, Missouri varsity volleyball.
7 p.m. — The American Legion 214 will meet at My Party Place in Centerville. The group meets the second Monday of every month.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
3:30-4:30 p.m. — Art club for K-8th grade children at Drake Public Library.
4:30 p.m. — Centerville, Moravia, Moulton-Udell at Centerville home cross country invitational at Honey Creek Resort State Park.
5:15-6:15 p.m. — Touching Our Grief, an ongoing educational grief and support group through EveryStep Grief and Loss Services. Meetings the second Tuesday of each month at the EveryStep Hospital Office at 101 E. Van Buren St. in Centerville. Free and open to the public. For more information contact Andrea Dzak at 641-856-5502.
5:30 p.m. — Moravia volleyball triangular with Central Decatur, Grand View at Central Decatur.
7 p.m. — American Legion 280 in Moulton, will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Legion Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Noon — Centerville Rotary Club meets.
5-6:30 p.m. — Diabetes support group meets in the Conference Room at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. The group meets the second Wednesday of the Month. Program leader will Jackie Kelly lead discussion on chosen topics with people living with diabetes or those caring for them.
6:30 p.m. — American Legion BINGO held at Mystic Post No. 340 each Wednesday.
7:30 p.m. — Narcotics Anonymous meets every Wednesday in the basement at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center.
Thursday, Oct. 10
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Adult coloring group at Drake Public Library.
1:30 p.m. — The Legion Auxiliary meets at the First Lutheran Church basement. The Legion Auxiliary meets the second Thursday of every month.
4-6 p.m. — Cancer Support Group in the conference room at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. All cancer patients and survivors are welcome. The group meets the second Thursday of each month.
4:30 p.m. — Moravia cross country at Montezuma meet.
5:30 p.m. — Moulton-Udell volleyball at Melcher-Dallas.
6 p.m. — Centerville vs Seymour volleyball.
7 p.m. — Moravia volleyball at Wayne.
8 p.m. — Alcoholics Anonymous meets in the basement at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Friday, Oct. 11
7 p.m. — Centerville at Clarke varsity football.
7 p.m. — Moravia vs Seymour varsity football.
7 p.m. — Seymour vs Murray varsity football.