A summary of community and school event announcements. To submit calendar entries email the information to newsroom@dailyiowegian.com, and indicate whether it is a one-time event or recurring. The Daily Iowegian will only run events in the directory on the day they occur.
Friday, Sep. 27
11-1:30 p.m. — Lunch in the courtyard fundraiser for Pancake Day on the Centerville square.
7 p.m. — Centerville vs Des Moines Christian varsity football.
7 p.m. — Moravia at Lamoni (Graceland University) varsity football.
7 p.m. — Seymour vs Murray varsity football.
7-11 p.m. — Friday Night Live on the Centerville square, featuring live music, adult beverage garden and free admission.
Saturday, Sep. 28
All day — Pancake Day. Events include MercyOne Medical Center 5K, 10K, and 2.1-mile fun run/walk at 8 a.m.; Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m.; Dance Xpressions at 10:45 a.m.; Buffy’s Dance Department at 11:30 a.m.; the big parade at 1 p.m.; Miss Pancake Day pageant at 6 p.m. Free pancakes served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Sep. 30
10:30-11:30 a.m. — Little Listeners Preschooler and Toddler Storytime at Drake Public Library.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — Rising Readers After School Program in the lower level of the Drake Public Library.
5:30 p.m. — Seymour volleyball triangular with Grand View Christian, Southeast Warren at Southeast Warren.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Noon — Appanoose County Wellness Coalition meeting at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. Meetings open to all, bring your lunch.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — Art club for K-8th grade children at Drake Public Library.
4:30 p.m. — Centerville and Moravia at Clarke (East Lake Park) cross country meet.
5:30 p.m. — Moravia volleyball triangular with Ankeny Christian, Mormon Trail, at Ankeny Christian. Seymour volleyball triangular with Melcher-Dallas, Murray at Seymour.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. — Kaffee Klatch meeting, hosted by the City of Centerville at City Hall.
Noon — Centerville Rotary Club meets.
6:30 p.m. — American Legion BINGO held at Mystic Post No. 340 each Wednesday.
7 p.m. — Unionville, Iowa Legion Post meets at the Legion Building the first Wednesday of each month.
7:30 p.m. — Narcotics Anonymous meets every Wednesday in the basement at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center.
Thursday, Oct. 3
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Adult coloring group at Drake Public Library.
4:30 p.m. — Moravia at Chariton (Red Haw State Park) cross country meet.
5:30 p.m. — Seymour at Moulton-Udell volleyball.
5:30 p.m. — NAMI connections support group for persons living with any kind of mental issue. Meets 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month at Centerville Recovery Center, 209 E. Maple St. in Centerville. For more information call or text 641-216-3114 or email namisci8@gmail.com.
6 p.m. — The Jackson Masonic Lodge is holding a dinner and meeting at the Masonic Temple located about R&M Home Furnishings, entrance along West State Street by the alley. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and meeting begins at 7 p.m. All current Freemasons and any degree are welcome to attend. Formal attire is not required. Meets first Thursday of every month.
7 p.m. (approx.) —Moulton-Udell at Moravia volleyball match.
8 p.m. — Alcoholics Anonymous meets in the basement at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Friday, Oct. 4
1 p.m. — CHS Homecoming Pep Chapel at Simon Estes Auditorium.
7 p.m. — Centerville vs Chariton varsity football.
7 p.m. — Moravia vs Mormon Trail varsity football.
7 p.m. — Seymour vs Lamoni varsity football.
7 p.m. — Paul Dixon American Legion Post 340 meets at the Legion Hall in Mystic. The group meets the first Friday of each month.