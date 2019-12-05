ACCB 60th Anniversary Open House
Saturday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The Nature Center at Sharon Bluffs
Help the Appanoose County Conservation Board celebrate our 60th Anniversary! See what’s new at the Nature Center, enjoy refreshments, and enter to win great prizes.
New Year, New Me – Third Thursdays at the Bluffs
Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.
The Nature Center at Sharon Bluffs
Make Appanoose County Parks part of your 2020 goals. Join ACCB staff to learn all the ways you can use your parks. Whether you want to learn new skills, or utilize the skills you already have, ACCB can help fulfil your goal.
This program is part of Third Thursday at the Bluffs. Classes are designed for adult learners, but people of all ages are welcome to attend.
For the Birds – Third Thursdays at the Bluffs
Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
The Nature Center at Sharon Bluffs
The end of winter is in sight, but many birds still have long journeys ahead of them. Join us to learn about different birdfeeders, and get your hands dirty making your own suet cake.
This program is part of Third Thursdays at the Bluffs. It is designed for adult learners, but people of all ages are welcome to join.
Archery – Third Thursdays at the Bluffs
Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
Sharon Bluffs campground
Meet at Sharon Bluffs campground to learn the basics of archery and practice shooting targets.
This program is part of Third Thursdays at the Bluffs. It is designed for adult learners, but people of all ages are welcome to join.