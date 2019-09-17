LifeServe Blood Center is urging blood donors to roll up a sleeve to save local hospital patients on Oct. 1 in Centerville.
Roll up a sleeve at a blood drive in your community. You never know who you’ll be saving: it could be a community member, neighbor, or even a loved one.
The Centerville Community Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 12:15-5:30 p.m. at Grace Tabernacle Church, 914 N Park St.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. In order to make sure LifeServe’s hospital partners’ needs are met, blood donors, whether first time or gallon level, are needed each and every day.
Blood cannot be created in a lab and there’s no substitute available, so if a hospital patient in our area needs a transfusion, that blood comes directly from LifeServe Blood Center blood donors.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.