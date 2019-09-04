LifeServe Blood Center is urging blood donors to roll up a sleeve to save local hospital patients this September. There will be a local opportunity in Moravia.
The Moravia Community Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 1-6 p.m. at Nazarene Church, 405 Myra Lane in Moravia.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. In order to make sure LifeServe’s hospital partners’ needs are met, blood donors, whether first time or gallon level, are needed each and every day.
Blood cannot be created in a lab and there’s no substitute available, so if a hospital patient in our area needs a transfusion, that blood comes directly from LifeServe Blood Center blood donors.
Roll up a sleeve this month at a blood drive in your community. You never know who you’ll be saving: it could be a community member, neighbor, or even a loved one!