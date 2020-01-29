Two local students graduated from the University of Northern Iowa following the fall term.
Ryan Kaster, of Centerville, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting. Jessica Allen, of Numa, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design.
