Two earn degrees from Simpson
Taylor Lawson, of Cincinnati, graduated from Simpson College with degrees in Elementary Education and Liberal Arts on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Indianola.
Mariah Clark, of Cincinnati, graduated Cum Laude from Simpson College with a degree in Psychology.
Lawson and Clark are among the 90 students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
The 11th annual December Commencement Ceremony took place at historic Smith Chapel, which proudly displayed its holiday decorations.