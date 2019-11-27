A four-stop tour of homes decorated for the Christmas season will be open for the public Friday and Saturday next week.
The annual Centerville Christmas Tour of Homes will run from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The tour will make stops at the homes of George and Linda Johnson, Howard and Diane Burkemper, Larry and Charlotte Bradley, and Jeremy Moorman and Kayla Benson.
Process from the tour will go the YMCA Youth Programs. Tickets can be purchased for a reduced price in advance at the Centerville-Rathbun Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, committee members Sheree Lange, Bev Jewett, Molly Felton, Molly Revers and Marsha Bratz can be contacted to buy tickets.
Tickets purchased on the day of the tour will be for an additional cost. The chamber office will be open until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday to sell tickets for the tour.
Those interested in being featured on next year's tour should contact the Chamber of one of the Tour of Homes committee members.