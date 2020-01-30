These boys were preparing to be on TV. They were on the Bill Riley Talent Sprouts show in 1970. They won the right to appear by earlier winning the talent show in Moravia. They were singing, “If I Had a Hammer.” We’ll have to ask one of them if they won or not. Pictured from left to right are Frank Reznicek, Larry Heffron and Jim Micetich. The Daily Iowegian and the Appanoose County Historical and Coal Mining Museum are partnering together to bring our readers “Throwback Thursday.” Watch each Thursday’s Daily Iowegian for a look at the past of Appanoose County.
