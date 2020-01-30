TBT

These boys were preparing to be on TV. They were on the Bill Riley Talent Sprouts show in 1970. They won the right to appear by earlier winning the talent show in Moravia. They were singing, “If I Had a Hammer.” We’ll have to ask one of them if they won or not. Pictured from left to right are Frank Reznicek, Larry Heffron and Jim Micetich. The Daily Iowegian and the Appanoose County Historical and Coal Mining Museum are partnering together to bring our readers “Throwback Thursday.” Watch each Thursday’s Daily Iowegian for a look at the past of Appanoose County.

Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local journalists who cover news and sports in the community. Support your local newspaper today by subscribing for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions or by calling our circulation department at 641-856-6336.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you