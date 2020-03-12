The Historic Preservation group firmly believes that “preserving our past insures our future.” The sense of pride that is gained by growing up in a community that cherishes their symbols, cannot be measured in dollars. Also, the community that preserves its beautiful landmarks and their history becomes a place that others want to visit. Our group has championed this movement for years.
Recently, one of my friends asked me if we were doing anything at Historic Preservation. I was dumbfounded. I came to the realization that our activities are not as well known as I thought. I explained to her that the “Historic Preservation and Morgan Cline launched a ‘renaissance’ in Centerville. This renaissance led to an increase in pride and belief in the strength of our community. During this period, members of HP placed the Courthouse Square and five other separate buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Along with Project Pride, our group raised over $1,300,000 in grant dollars and another $378,000 in donations. We sponsored or collaborated on improvements to the Drake Library, Courthouse, Band Shell, Second Baptist Church, Townscape pavers, Ritz Theatre, State Street Station, Ghost-town Markers, the Centerville Trolley and the CB&Q Depot & Caboose. We launched four festivals—the Children’s Arts Festival, Hometown Square and Levee Days, the Christmas Art Show in the Courthouse and the Winefest.”
My friend responded, “that’s all well and good, but what have you done for Centerville lately? And besides that, why did your group buy the CB&Q Depot when a private citizen wanted to buy it?” Again, I was speechless. After explaining that because of our long-term relationship with the Veterans they offered us the right of refusal. We had worked closely with the VFW for years. Together we painted the exterior and interior woodwork, deep cleaned the interior and repaired the soffits. We ran a Bingo game and held Hometown Square & Levee Days at the Depot. Most importantly, HPC completely restored the Caboose. When one of our members offered a substantial advance toward the purchase, we decided to make the purchase.
Last year we received grant dollars from Tourism Funds, the Appanoose County Community Foundation and the Cline Foundation. To match these grants, HPC held 22 fundraising events. These funds restored parts of the Depot, re-roofed the Second Baptist Church and created the Simon Estes Exhibit there. Finally, during 2019, the Centerville Trolley was rehabilitated.
Like most Iowans, it’s difficult to toot our own horn. Our group has always put the focus on the project instead of our role in it. It’s important though that our tireless efforts are recognized. HP has no staff. It’s comprised of volunteers only. These tireless volunteers are the hardest working group I’ve ever encountered!
Now that the word is out and we can no longer be perceived as “do-nothings”, let us know if you have preservation projects that you think deserve attention. Contact us at historicpresrevationcorporation@hotmail.com.
Always remember that “preserving our past insures our future.”