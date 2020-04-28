Outside, naked limbs on mossy trees whipped in the wind like wands stretching into the sky. Nature was peeking out from under its winter’s covers. New green buds polka-dotted the branches, signaling the renewal of another spring’s personality. The departing old man winter winked at the approaching Easter.
Inside Johnson’s Furniture store, a green-carpeted path maneuvering through squadrons of Catnapper recliners leads to the rear of the store. There a business office of green file cabinets, a heavy-looking metal desk and two padded chairs on casters are the impromptu scene of our story.
Two of the three men who have been responsible for the Johnson family’s generational stranglehold on Appanoose County’s local and long-distance moving since 1951 have just arrived. The third, family patriarch Edgar Johnson bought this building on the levee 52 years ago.
On a windy April afternoon, the novel coronavirus was roaring like a leftover lion from March. A rabid tempest had relegated the globe’s itinerant society still.
The irony of a story on the area’s first family of "movers" amidst a cloistered planet isn’t lost on Randy Johnson: "What is happening now will become known as the Panic of 2020. My children and grandchildren will study this event in school and what caused it. I hope the hysteria ends soon."
Mile marker after mile marker like so many chapters in a book has documented the Johnsons' dominance in local and interstate moving for nearly 70 years. The chapters, each authored by one of the three Johnsons reads like a three-act Hollywood movie.
THE THREE ACTS
In 1951 Edgar Johnson founded Johnson Moving and Storage. With only occasional trips to Des Moines, Edgar grew the business locally by relocating families within the county. 15 years later, Edgar’s son Louie would own the family business.
In 1966 Louie Johnson expanded on his dad’s territory by relocating families outside of the state. Johnson Moving was now the only interstate ‘moving company’ in the area, servicing seven Midwestern states. Thirty-three years later, Louie’s son Randy would own the family business.
In 1999, Randy Johnson expanded on his dad’s territory by relocating families outside of the Midwest. Johnson Moving was now a national company servicing every state in the nation.
In 2020 those oxblood-red Johnson Moving and Storage 18-wheelers were rolling across the United States on nearly seventy years of momentum. "Wow, what a week," recently exclaimed current owner and operator Randy Johnson. "Johnson Moving and Storage ended a 14-day streak of relocations yesterday. For most movers, this is the slow season. We are truly blessed."
As the diseased wind coughed outside, inside a father and his son reminisced, told stories, and remembered the grandfather who founded the Johnson Brand.
ACT 1: EDGAR (1951-1966)
In the summer of 1951 and with no help from local banks, without a formal education, and with his last $60, the Daily Iowegian’s 2000 Father of the Year founded the Johnson Moving Company and the Johnson Furniture store.
The frontier-spirited entrepreneur established his furniture store on the levee by buying and selling secondhand household furnishings and appliances. The moving business wasn’t exactly an afterthought, but first things first.
Louie Johnson, the oldest of the six siblings, explained his dad’s priorities, "Dad opened a secondhand furniture store on the levee, and worked with a little ‘moving business’ on the side, not the other way around. He already had a box truck for his furniture business so that’s how he got into the moving side of things."
Wearing a grey hoody that announced, "JOHNSON MOVING, SINCE 1951." Randy Johnson spoke to a few of the difficulties movers faced in his grandpa’s era: "Back then moving people was harder because of the equipment. His truck had just a wood box-frame with no hydraulics or lifts. Equipment like two-wheelers weren’t made of metal and weren’t as sturdy as they are today. Supplies and padding wasn’t as good if they even had them. I don’t even think they made grandpa have a [US] DOT number."
Fifteen years after Edgar founded Johnson Moving as a support business to his furniture store, the winds of change were already blowing through the levee.
ACT II: LOUIE (1966-1999)
Louie Johnson’s succession into the family’s moving business was more that of the prodigal son than the heir apparent.
As a teenager Louie recalls picking up the trade of a professional mover, "I began helping dad with his moving business when I was 14 years old. That’s when I learned how to ‘move’ people and their possessions. We mainly moved within Centerville, but we made short runs outside of the county once in a while."
While still helping his dad with local moves Red Ashby offered Louie a full-time job making some real dough. Ashby was the owner and operator of the renowned Ashby’s Bakery, also on the levee, across the street from Johnson’s Furniture store.
The rest of Louie’s teenage years would serve as a de facto baker’s apprentice working under Ashby. The future of Johnson Moving appeared that it would retire along with Edgar. Louie’s lineage as the heir apparent to the family moving business was about to take a detour.
Like the opening of a horror movie, the wind continued to howl, swirling last Fall’s leaves like parchment. Louie and Randy sat in the two office chairs with casters like two men who have sat behind windshields most of their adult lives; attentive and engaged.
In 1961, now 21 years old, married, and with a two-year-old son, Louie needed to make more bread. Those years as a baker’s apprentice at Ashby’s Bakery would influence Louie’s first career choice. "It was at a time in my life when I wanted to better myself for my family," begins Louie Johnson. "I needed to think about improving myself with better pay and health insurance."
"Because of my baking experience at Ashby’s, Sunbeam Bread in Ottumwa hired me full-time with benefits. I enjoyed working nights in the bread packaging department."
Then in 1966, five years into his career with Sunbeam, Louie had a decision to make.
"Dad was getting older and so he was ready to retire from the moving business that he founded and focus on his furniture store. He asked me and my brother Gerald to take over the ‘moving end," which was going good by now," explained Louie Johnson.
And so in 1966 Louie moved his young family back to Centerville to save Johnson Moving.
"During the day I took over ownership of Johnson Moving using dad’s original truck, staying with local moving jobs because of still working nights in Ottumwa at Sunbeam," Louie Johnson explains. "I would get back in Centerville from working at Sunbeam all night and maybe work on just one moving job all day.
"Sometimes I wouldn’t sleep. I would work on a move through the day in Centerville and go back to work at Sunbeam in Ottumwa at night. I have done overlapping jobs my entire life. I’ve always been a busy guy, working, conveying, figuring out how to keep going. How to raise my family, how to make money."
As the 1970s rolled in Louie was working full-time at Sunbeam Bread in Ottumwa while managing Johnson Moving in Centerville. And then fate gave the bread wrapper’s story one more twist.
Hollywood couldn’t have written what would happen next. He purchased Red's Bakery and reopened it as Louie's Bakery.
"Red Ashby had passed away, so I bought the bakery from Mary, Red’s wife," Louie said. "There was nothing going on with it. It had been closed down."
"I left Sunbeam in 1971 after I bought the bakery. During that time Gerald, returning home from the Navy, took over the family moving business," recalls Louie Johnson.
Louie’s life as a baker had come full circle. As a 14-year-old boy with a part-time job, Louie swept the bakery’s floor. 20 years later he returned to buy the floor, the broom, and everything else.
After only two years Louie sold the bakery to an employee he had helped move from Davenport. "I got burned out," he said. "I had to be there during the day and then I couldn’t find anyone I could trust to work the nights. I just got burned out."
Randy Johnson recalls, "I don’t think dad really enjoyed owning the bakery."
In 1972, Louie was back in the driver’s seat as the sole owner of Johnson Moving and Storage. Louie’s brother, Gerald, left the family business to pursue a career in concrete construction.
Louie expanded his father’s local moving business by acquiring permits to surrounding states such as Illinois, Missouri, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Kansas. The business added two semi-trucks and trailers as the business took off in the first meaningful way since Edgar founded Johnson Moving 21 years earlier.
Louie’s reputation as the area’s only interstate mover flourished. The former baker’s moving experience, his fully equipped and dependable relocating service, and his insurability were box office draws from Champaign, Illinois to Rapid City, South Dakota.
Louie’s business sense of free estimates and strong character and business references continued to move Johnson Moving to new heights. For the next 27 years, Louie helped to grow the spirit and the character of what Johnson Moving is today.
But even the best Hollywood story's end. To every "mover" there is a season and a time for every "move" under the sun.
In 1999 Louie had driven his last mile in the original white and blue colors of Johnson Moving and Storage tractor-trailers. Now 60 years old, the man who had moved countless families over countless miles was applying his own 'jake brake’.
Like his dad before him, Louie was simultaneously operating a furniture store. A furniture store in the same building his dad sold Catnapper recliners from 41 years earlier.
Like the opening of a horror movie, the wind continued to howl, swirling last Fall’s leaves like parchment.
"Well, remember I always kept the Johnson Furniture store open while I was operating Johnson Moving," explains Louie Johnson. "Between trying to catch the salesman for furniture orders or trying to not to be on the road with a move when the furniture orders came, I was just wearing myself out. I told Randy he better think about taking the moving company over."
In 1999, Randy Johnson was 40 years old. Like his dad before him, he had independently gone off on his own to support his family. Randy Johnson explains, "I was working for Allied Van Lines. But they wanted us to be on the road three weeks out of the month and I had a little baby at home. So when dad gave me the opportunity to take over the local moving business I knew I’d be home a lot more."
"I remember the day dad told me he wanted out of the moving business,’ begins Randy Johnson. ‘I had pulled into the Quick Shop and that’s where dad found me. I didn’t need time to think about it. I said well, don’t close it, don’t do that. I remember there were jobs booked and I took them over and away I went."
Listening to Randy, Louie smiled and said, "Well, Randy knew how to do it. He’s been around the moving business his whole life."
Looking back at his dad as if to cement the moment, Randy Johnson added with pride, "Yes sir, I said, 'Well, there’s a new Johnson in charge!' The Johnson name also had a lot to do with me wanting the business. The longevity of the thing, since 1951. And I stepped right in."
"Grandpa, dad, and me have each taken the business further out each time. We have had too, to stay profitable. I have to take the big jobs, the business wouldn’t be able to just stay local nowadays." explains Randy Johnson.
Today, the Johnson Moving and Storage 18-wheelers run in the now-iconic oxblood red and white colors. "When I was looking for a new color scheme, I choose my wife’s favorite color: red."
ACT 3: THE ONE PERCENTERS
Edgar and son Louie Johnson accomplished what only 30% of family businesses succeed at. They took Johnson Moving and Storage on through the second generation.
Louie and son Randy Johnson have accomplished what only 1.3% of family businesses succeed at. They took Johnson Moving and Storage on through the third generation.
The "one-percenters."
"I don’t know when I’ll retire," begins Randy Johnson. "And I don’t know what that will mean for the business. I have three daughters and right now they don’t seem interested."
"Alexis, the oldest, is an eighth grade history school teacher at S.E. Polk Junior High School. Tiffany is a student at UNI, and Kimmie wants to be a veterinarian."
Randy reentered the room from grabbing the day’s mail left at the front door and tossed the half dozen envelopes on the heavy-looking metal desk.
"Probably bills anyway," reasoned Louie Johnson.
"Hey dad," began Randy Johnson as if apprehensive a new thought would disappear. "I was watching Gunsmoke the other day. Old Matt Dillon had amnesia. Someone hit him in the head and he didn’t know who he was anymore. Some woman fell in love with him, though. But then he remembered who he was, he said, 'I’ve got to get back to Miss Kitty.'"
"Yep, that lady fell in love with Marshall Dillon. I saw that one not too long ago myself," said Louie Johnson, laughing.
Both men continued talking about old westerns. Business was off the table.
As if connecting with his son for the first time all afternoon, Louie was still smiling, looking happy.
"You know I watch Rawhide just so I can hear that theme song," laughed Randy Johnson.
As the Johnson’s Furniture store’s glass front door bumped open and then slammed shut again from a diseased squall running down the levee, no one noticed.
The father and his son were too busy laughing.
To visit Randy’s secondhand furniture store on the square, R&M Furniture go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RMHomeFunrnishings/