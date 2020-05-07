This is a recounting of a group of Centerville’s Greatest Generation. As the new century was arriving, six (later to be eight) former WWII and Korean veterans started the project of their lives.
They decided to rebuild, not restore, the Second Baptist Church on Highway 5. They would demonstrate selflessness that was unimaginable. Their belief in Centerville, Iowa, and America, would eventually motivate the whole community to support them.
Perhaps more notable is that the Second Baptist Church was the center for Centerville’s Black Community. Many in the community wondered what they were doing. It was often said, “What are those old white men doing fixing up that old colored church?” It was controversial because the restoration of this church would make us remember a dark period in our history. However, they realized the importance of this church. The Second Baptist Church was the place this community of oppressed citizens’ could be together and seek shelter. It was also the church that Simon Estes, Centerville’s most famous son, was baptized.
The group consisted of Royal Simmons (a building contractor), Bob Greene (a master mechanic), Johnny Talbot (an electrician), O.R. Parks (a teacher and carpenter), Jack Marvin (another carpenter) Bill Vanderlinden (farmer, veterinarian, and carpenter) and John Holman (band director and carpenter). Royal Simmons was the foreman of this over-75 crew. They worked Monday through Friday for five years for free.
Before they could start rebuilding, the church was continuing to deteriorate even more. They ended up completely removing what remained of the roof, propping up the northern wall with telephone poles and removing the entire floor. It was winter of the first year when the rebuild started. Many days they would have to shovel snow from the interior before they could even light up the old pot-bellied stove. It was Johnny Talbot’s job to keep the stove going with firewood. Once the north side was stabilized it was time to fly the buttresses in for the roof and remove the steeple. They refused to rent equipment. Bob Greene found an old crane that wouldn’t run in the middle of a cornfield. After gaining permission, he finally got it to run with parts from a junkyard. There was another problem though, it would only run in reverse. So, it would eventually reach the churchyard by going in reverse. It worked great to remove the steeple and place the buttresses. Traffic was stopped and there was a crowd to watch the steeple removed. It had to be swung out over Highway 5 before it could be moved to the back of the lot.
Next month more stories about these veterans and their endeavor will be told. Stay tuned.