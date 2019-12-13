The faith of a police officer

It was 4 a.m. on a recent Saturday morning when Centerville Police Sgt. Robert Houser killed the engine to his 2019 Durango police cruiser.
The 30-year-old sergeant was nearing the end of this 10-hour shift. Moments earlier he had arrived back at the steel and concrete monolith of the Centerville Law Center.
Shutting his driver’s side door, “CENTERVILLE” spelled in large letters popped against the iconic black and white exterior of the police cruiser.
“I need to stretch a little,” admitted Houser surrendering to a shallow yawn.
A few rouge clouds orphaned by an icy-rain hours earlier hugged the December full-moon. Yellowish light illuminating from several tall black streetlamps observed the Law Center’s 44-year-old parking lot. The building itself was mostly dark except for a few hit and miss lighted enclaves where the dispatcher and the county-employed jailer worked their midnight vigils.
Just one more 10-hour shift tomorrow night and the sergeant’s current cycle of four days on, three days off would be over. The reward of several days with his wife and three daughters lay ahead like an oasis. An island of love, health and happiness surrounded by a sea of troubled, murky waters.
“I’m married to the most beautiful lady,” states Houser. “Of course, she has a lot of worries because of my job. She’s a good gal — I tease her that no other woman could be with me for seven years. We have three beautiful girls. I have lived a very fulfilling life. I’m blessed, that’s for sure.”
Addiction, violence, insanity. Like so-many dried dandelion seed-umbrellas, they have parachuted into the county seat town of 5,500 people. City schools on lockdown reflect a world at recess for the insane.
“One thing they really stress in the academy is the phrase, ‘Not Today.’ It just means I will not die today,” Houser said. “I am not going to get hurt today. And they drill that in to new the recruit’s heads.”
Houser explains the Centerville Police Department’s mission statement focuses on community policing.
“We want to get out, we want to be seen, we want to help,” Houser said.
The Friday graveyard shift offered a mixed bag for the five-year veteran: Patrolling miles of main roads, back roads, secondary roads, and alleys. At 8 p.m. the sergeant waited on backup before clearing a school gymnasium. Moments earlier, Houser had discovered the two-story building unlocked and vulnerable.
Just after 10 p.m., the Durango’s red and blue lights reflected off a house on the city’s south side. The call was in response to a domestic disturbance.
Later, the sergeant spotted orange flames in the black night. Before leaving the scene, Houser was satisfied the man burning leaves was far enough away from his neighbor’s garage.
Around midnight Houser transported a man with an outstanding warrant to the jail for booking. Throughout the evening, Houser engaged in three traffic stops: driving 37 mph in a 20-mph zone, failure to use headlights, and expired plate tags.
The sergeant responded to a harassment complaint, investigated a ‘last call’ disturbance at a bar, and assisted first responders on the scene of a dead on arrival call.
At 2 a.m. the sergeant solved a missing person call before it became an investigation. His only break was grabbing a black coffee in a white foam cup from a 24-hour convenience store.
During a break from the static of 10-code speak from the dispatcher, Houser commented, “I would discourage my family from having a police scanner in case they would hear me going on a disturbing call. That would really stress them out. I want them to live their lives to the fullest.”
Hearing his cellphone signaling an incoming call from home the 30-year-old sergeant thought about his wife and three daughters.
“I don’t watch much TV,” he said. “Usually my movies or TV time pertains to watching the kid shows because I have three girls. But the family enjoys every chance we have to cuddle up and watch the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Show.”
Waiting for the Law Center’s sally port door to finish pulling down on its metal tracks, Houser noticed the shine on his black duty boots was smudged. Bending over to get a closer look, the sergeant straightened back with a look of amused irritation.
“Well, I’m going to wipe the dog poop off my boots before I finish my shift, filing reports,” he said.
A preacher’s son
Born to a Baptist preacher and a gospel-singing mother, young Robert was the second oldest of four brothers and a sister. The small town of Moulton during the ‘90s was the perfect setting for Steve and Lysa Houser to raise their six children in a Godly home and with a Christian education.
The couple educated their kids through some home-schooling, but largely through Ottumwa’s Calvary Baptist’s Christian School. Robert in 2007, after compiling the required credits, graduated a year early after finishing the 11th grade.
Even the summers were an opportunity for the Houser siblings to grow in their faith. Those old enough would attend Boyd Halford’s Bible Camp Victory in nearby Missouri. Today, a 30-year-old Houser is thankful for a childhood of God and faith.
“Faith is huge in my life and always has been,” he said. “Faith gave me morals and respect growing up.”
Eighteen-years-old in 2008, Houser would make the first big decision of his adult life.
“I signed up for eight years with the Army, six of which were on active duty and the final two years I served in the IRR or Individual Ready Reserve,” Houser recalled. “My service began in Iowa City with the 411th Engineer Company. From there I worked with the 469th Engineer Company stationed in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
“Engineers do anything from creating roads to ordinance demolition. In Iowa City, I worked with large equipment like bulldozers and cranes. I didn’t enjoy any part of that but with the 469th Company in Wisconsin I worked with combat engineers who were only dealing with explosives, such as C4s, Bangalore explosives, and shaped charges. That was very, very neat,” smiles Houser.
Only two years into his service, the Army deployed the combat engineer to Afghanistan for a year.
“Fortunately for me and my company we wasn’t in Afghanistan at the beginning of the occupation,” he said. “So, it wasn’t as bad over there as it could have been. But it was still dangerous, they would send rockets over into our camp during our holidays. They knew all of our holidays.
“When we got to Afghanistan, we were in tents. And they had just put up a newly structured chow hall where we ate. One random day a rocket came in and hit the chow hall. We suffered several casualties. I’ve seen death on multiple occasions.
“The military promotes religion, not necessarily faith but religion. I focus on my faith more because when I see religion, I think of it as manmade thing. Each to their own, but there are several religions out there stemming from the Bible, but it’s about the faith in you.”
His desire to go into the service came because of his grandfather Bobby Dale Houser, who served in the Korean War.
“I was close to him in his later years when he began to talk about his military service,” Houser said. “It was neat to see his old gear and I think all of that helped to pave my way to the military.”
On September 25 of that year Corporal Robert Houser turned into a King when he married his queen Carallyn Carter, of Centerville.
“We worked at Fareway together,” Houser said. “She has a very outgoing personality. She has to — she’s married to a cop.”
Houser’s eight-year career with the Army was winding down in 2014, and with his second daughter on the way the man of faith was hoping for a new career that he had yet to see.
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the absence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1
It’s all about the laundry
“A lot of the officers can give a motivational reason why they joined law enforcement,” Houser said. “But it never crossed my mind until I was at the end of my eight years ... in the military. When I left Afghanistan, the one thing I missed was the camaraderie, the unity. I missed the actual structure, the chain of command. Im not saying the police is remotely close to the military, but it has a structure, that’s the biggest thing I see.”
It was on Houser’s second attempt that he was hired as a full-time law man. He failed the written test when he applied the first time. Once he was able to pass both the written and physical tests, however, only volunteer positions were available.
Then-Sgt. Tyson Howard repeatedly phoned Houser attempting to get him on the department’s reserve force. After repeated calls, Houser finally joined.
“I always say I went from one uniform to the next,” Houser said. “I was intrigued by another uniform and the structure it represented; it had been all I had known. The military, law enforcement, even Fareway, all different jobs, but each a uniform.
“I finally thought I would give the reserves a try. A reserve officer has all the powers of a full-time officer, but since it’s a volunteer position, you get paid $1 a year.”
Within a year, Houser earned the position to a full-time police officer.
“Chief [Tom] Demry took someone he didn’t know and gave me opportunity after opportunity,” proclaims a happy officer. “He’s made me part of the team and I will always be loyal because of that. I’m very grateful to the chief. I am very content working here and I appreciate the job. The future is the future, but I plan on being here. Absolutely.”
Passion
Thinking, measuring each word, considering the weight of its meaning before answering, Sgt. Houser was momentarily caught off guard. The man who served eight years as a corporal with the Army, then five years as a sergeant with the CPD didn’t see the scud missile coming. The 6-foot-2 sergeant was vulnerable, if only for seconds.
“Would I be ok with one of my daughters serving as a police officer?”
Houser’s admonition is his endearment in that he is transparent and honest.
“I would accept it,” the father of three girls begins hesitantly. “And I would be supportive of it ... if they could come up to me and say, ‘Dad, I have a passion to be a police officer.’”
The father of three continued, “It takes a strong individual to take the criticism and to just toss it away. And there’s more and more of that, that’s been happening. Which is fine. That’s part of the job. And it’s not coming from the public but specifically with whom we deal with.”
“A lot of the offenders or suspects we deal with will do anything and everything they can to get under your skin,” Houser continued. “That is their goal. And no, I don’t want to see one of my girls get hurt. But if they have a passion, ... a drive for this work, and if they can take it and take it for what’s it worth, then I’d be OK with it.”
Realizing he may be overly protective of his three girls, he added he just doesn’t want his daughters to go through what’s involved in the job.
“I think having the reassurance of salvation is the security to know where we are going after death,” Houser believes. “We will never be good enough on our own, that’s why Jesus came to die for our sins. Faith gives me a sense of security.”
4 a.m.
Grabbing an already soiled towel off a bench in the Law Center’s sally port, Houser reached down, concentrating on removing every remnant of dog poop from the velvet black sheen of his Police Oxfords.
“We live in a great community,” begins Sgt. Houser. “In fact, it’s awesome! The officers only see the events that nobody else wants to see. So sometimes you can get in a cloud. But in all honesty, we have citizens coming into the Law Center all the time bringing us homemade pies or (saying), ‘Hey, here’s a pizza we thought you might be hungry.’”
It’s 4 a.m. Still three hours from dawn Robert Houser is off the clock and ready for the ride back to the island where his wife and three daughters are waiting.
“My 10-minute car ride home is when I change my priorities to a husband and a father so I’m not going home amped and stressed,” Houser said. “Sometimes I may listen to music, sometimes I just need silence.”
“Something a senior officer said that has stuck with me is, when you go to work, you’re an officer. When you go home, you’re a family man. When you take that uniform off, that’s it!”
Double checking to make sure he cleaned all the stink off, Robert Houser is ready to go home.