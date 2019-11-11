On Tuesday, Nov, 5, three seventh grade students from Howar Middle School participated in the South Central Iowa Bandmasters Association (SCIBA) Honor Band Festival at Ankeny Centennial High School. The festival is split into three bands.
The Red Festival Band is comprised of seventh grade students, which are accepted by director nomination. This band included Sophie Henderson on Alto Saxophone and Noelle Craver on French Horn. The conductor was Jason Spooner, band director at Sacred Heart School in West Des Moines. Sophie is the daughter of Mike and Tanya Henderson of Centerville, and Noelle is the daughter of Mike and Kristin Craver of Centerville.
The White Festival Band is comprised of seventh grade students accepted by director nomination as well as eighth grade students that audition to be in the All-Iowa eighth Grade Honor Band, but are not selected. This band included Jessica Rudacille on Flute. The conductor was John Morgan, band director at Merrill Middle School in Des Moines. Jessica is the daughter of Jay and Wendy Rudacille of Centerville.
Sophie, Noelle, and Jessica are students of Daniel Vanderlinden, seventh and eighth grade band director at Howar Middle School.