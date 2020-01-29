ARTS, the Appanoose Remembrance Tapestry Society, is having a Gala.
The tapestry is the featured art at the Ritz Gallery. Monday, Feb. 3, from 4-6 p.m., the Historic Tapestry will begin its month-long exhibit to the public. A very light wine and cheese tasting will be provided.
The Historic Tapestry is based on Enfys McMurry’s book, “Centerville: An American Saga.” The creation of the tapestry started almost 10 years ago after McMurray and her cousin had traveled to Wales. While there, they observed a tapestry completed by the town folk of Fischgard, Wales. Enfys made an appeal to Appanoose County embroiderers to follow suit. It took four years before a group of women said they would take charge of this project. Now after four years of embroidering on this magnificent project, the Tapestry has enough panels for an art show.
The plan is to complete 55 individual embroidered scenes from Appanoose County history, sew them together to make a 100-foot long tapestry to be displayed here in Centerville for our community to enjoy and learn local history through art and needlework. The pride of community is radiating from the tapestry and just waiting to be seen.
Already, many local hands have touched this wonderful piece of our history: 10 artists, 20 embroiderers, 1 quilter, 1 tatter, and 75 sponsors. These people are making Appanoose County history come alive for our citizens and hopefully the many visitors and tourists who will travel to our community.