IOWA CITY — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.
Local students making the deans list were Sydney Gibson, of Moulton, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Skyler Lawson, of Cincinnati, English Education; Jessica Simons, of Udell, Bachelor of Liberal Studies.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine can qualify for the dean’s list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit if deemed appropriate by the college.
Beginning in fall 2011, College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses must have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Courses offered on a S/U (satisfactory/unsatisfactory) or P/S (pass/fail) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.