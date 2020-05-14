The next stage toward reopening Drake Public Library will start by offering Curb Side Pickup for requested materials beginning Tuesday, May 19.
Patrons can begin putting materials on hold by logging into their account through the Follett Destiny Circulation System found on the library’s website at https://www.drakepubliclibrary.org, over the phone at 856-6676 or by emailing the library at drakepubliclibrary@gmail.com. Directions for logging into Follett Destiny and putting items on hold are posted on the website blog and on Drake Public Library Facebook page. Our Librarians will be more than happy to help you with your selections.
You will be contacted by a DPL Librarian to set up a time for you to pick up your materials and you will be given further directions during this conversation.