The Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt Fall Edition will be held Oct. 18-20. This is a free event. Print a map from Facebook or visit thejunkparlor.com. You may also pick one up at any of the participating locations. Use the map to drive around southern Iowa visiting all or some of the 25 stops. Stops are located in Albia, Centerville, Corydon and all of the small towns in between. All locations are open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
In its fifth year, the twice-annual event offers a great opportunity to see the area’s beautiful countryside, thriving town squares, great mom and pop restaurants, and unique retail, along with great junk. You will visit brick and mortar shops, occasional shops, and sheds and barns. Vendors have everything from gas pumps and tools to ironstone and architectural salvage. For more information and pictures, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/southerniowajunkjaunt.
For more information, call Brooke Johnson, owner of The Junk Parlor, at 641-895-9728.