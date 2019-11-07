The B.V. Sodbusters met on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Extension Office. The meeting was called to order by Aubreyonna McGill and roll call was answered by 12 members with five visitors present.
American Pledge was led by Cessna Stufflebeem and minutes from the last meeting was read.
Old business: Our club voted to go to the haunted house in Cincinnati and do a hay ride for our fall activity. Sign-up sheets were passed around for presentations and treats and drinks. We went over different club meeting information.
New business: 4-H enrollment needs to be done online. A schedule for meetings and presentations for the whole year was handed out. We will start presentations next month. Our club will be bringing items to donate to the Lord's Cupboard at the next meeting. We will be going to Maple Grove in December to do crafts, bring animals in and have refreshments. If you're in ninth-12th grade and interested in being on youth council, please let the Extension Office know by Nov. 1. We also discussed our Sadie Hawkins dance on Nov. 2 and finalized a few things and made arrangements to decorate and get final donations.
Treats and drinks were provided by Cessna and Piper Stufflebeem. We had election and installation of club officers. The new officers are Aubreyonna McGill-President, Cessna Stufflebeem-Vice President and Secretary, Gradey Stickler-treasurer, Aidan Boecker and Piper Stufflebeem-historians, Layla Strode-photographer, Kylie Ewing-reporter and recreation leader.
Next meeting will be Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office.