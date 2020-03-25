Six area high school students who are concurrently-enrolled at Indian Hills Community College distinguished themselves in a recent statewide competition. The students are from the Rathbun Area Career Academy, located at Centerville High School.
The competition was sponsored by HOSA, an international student organization whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
From the Rathbun Area Career Academy, placewinners included Tory Brown, a junior at Centerville High School, who was fourth in Human Growth and Development; Daisy Selvy, a junior from Moulton-Udell High School, who took first place in Epidemiology; Recemae Bennett, a Centerville High School junior, second in Epidemiology; and Anaya Keith and Mikayla Fritz, both juniors at Moravia High School, and Charity Croteau from Moravia High School, who took third place in the Health Education category.