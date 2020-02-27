Aubree Powders, of Seymour, has earned the role of Mary Sunshine in the Graceland University theatre production of “Chicago” under the direction of Graceland Associate Professor of Theatre Tracy Salter.
Of the play, Broadway.com says, “Set in the legendary city during the roaring ‘jazz hot’ 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma’s serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together. Driven chorus girl Roxie’s been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she’s been cheating on her husband with. Not one to rest on her laurels, Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback. But Roxie’s got some of her own tricks up her sleeve.”