A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Centerville natives making the list included Daniel John Estioko Berja, 4, Graphic Design; Wesley Michael Butler, 4, Graphic Design; Talia Lynn Cunningham, 4, Animal Science; Alexandra S. Kelly, 4, Advertising; Erissa Beth McGill, 4, Animal Ecology; Keagan J. Plummer, 4, Electrical Engineering; and Michalyn Renee Ruby, 3, Psychology.
Moulton natives making the list included John Lawrence Davis, 4, Biology; Kendall Rex Davis, 4, Agricultural Business; and Shayla Martsching, 4, Agricultural Business.
Also on the list were Sarah Michelle Ann Smith, of Mystic, 3, Microbiology; and Luke G. Neher, of Udell, 3, Agricultural Studies.