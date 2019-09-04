September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and MercyOne Centerville Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program is working to raise awareness.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of 129 deaths by suicide occur per day and there are an estimated 1,400,000 suicide attempts per year. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
MercyOne Centerville Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults suffering from symptoms of anxiety and depression often related to aging. The Senior Life Solutions program staff is trained in the use of standardized, evidence-based tools for screening patients at risk of suicide. In addition, the staff assists the patient to create a plan to prevent future suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts.
Following an individual assessment, patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.
Psychiatrist James Fleming, MD, the Medical Director for Senior Life Solutions at MercyOne Centerville said this: “Suicidal thoughts and plans usually arise when a person feels they have run out of other options and their life has become unbearable. Our staff can help these individuals find hope by applying careful assessments, empathic listening and the offer of concrete solutions which can help these individuals see better alternatives. In the vast majority of cases, these people are soon able to find more than one reasons to keep on living. And often, they eventually become a source of hope for others as well”.
Patients may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they recently experienced a traumatic event, are grieving the loss of a loved one, have experienced changes in sleep, appetite, or mood, or have lost interest in previously enjoyed activities.
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or another healthcare professional.
For more information, call the MercyOne Centerville Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program at 641-437-3475.