Rachel Rudacille, of Centerville High School, has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a member of the 2019 All-State Orchestra.
Rudacille is the daughter of Wendy and Jay Rudacille, of Centerville, and is an instrumental student of Jim DePrizio.
The 2019 festival will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of this prestigious event. District auditions for the 279-piece all-state band, 227-piece all-state orchestra and 601-member all-state chorus were held Saturday, Oct. 26. Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the all-state ensembles.
Participants selected will rehearse in Ames on Nov. 22-23 and the festival concert will be presented to the public on Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Colliseum in Ames.
Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast. Check the IPTV website at www.iptv.org or local listings for the dates and times of their rebroadcasts.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, ordered through the phone at 1-800-745-3000, or purchased through the Iowa State University Athletics Ticket Office.