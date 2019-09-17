Ray “Bubba” Sorenson II will headline the fourth annual Freedom Dinner, sponsored by the Appanoose County Republicans, on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene gym in Moravia. Sorensen is the well-known artist who paints Freedom Rocks which are located in many Iowa counties. Appanoose County has one of his patriotic-themed boulders on the Courthouse lawn, and Monroe County will soon be hosting the talented painter as he works his magic on a large rock already in place on the Albia square.
In addition to the dinner and guest speaker, there will be a number of auction items, including military flags and a modern centerfire rifle assembled by Fizzix Firearms in Bloomfield. Tickets can be reserved by individual seats or by tables of eight. Sponsorships will include a free meal ticket and a Betsy Ross flag.
The deadline for reservations is Oct. 1. Checks may be mailed to Elaine Spencer at 14257 – 250th St., Moravia IA 52571. For more information, contact Elaine Spencer at 641-895-7975.