A summary of how locals fared in various Iowa State Fair contest judging, as received by Monday afternoon:
YOUTH BAKING
DES MOINES— Zuzia Wheeler of West Des Moines was the overall winner at the Youth Decorated Cakes Contest at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. Claire Greiner of Ames was second overall and Ava Vanderheyden of Nevada took third overall.
Additional results below:
Single Cake
3) Ashlynn Hamilton, Centerville
Tiered
2) Ashlynn Hamilton, Centerville
CANNED MEATS AND SAUCES
The top canners of meats and sauces put their best creations to the test in the Canned Savory Sauces, Meats and Poultry competition, judged Tuesday, Aug. 6, prior to the start of the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Olive Jean Tarbell, of Centerville, earned the Reserve Sweepstakes award.
Entries in classes that will be tasted were judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and food safety. Entries in classes that will not be tasted were judged on appearance, consistency, selection of ingredients and food safety.
Additional results follow:
Beef
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Chicken or Turkey
3) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Salsa
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Spaghetti Sauce without Meat
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Strips, Cubes or Chunks of Meat (beef, veal, pork or lamb)
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Tomato Catsup
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
MAIN DISH ACCOMPANIMENT
DES MOINES — The perfect accompaniment to a main dish took the spotlight in the Canned Relishes competition, judged Tuesday, August 6, prior to the start of the Iowa State Fair.
Olive Jean Tarbell of Centerville claimed the Reserve Sweepstakes award.
A relish is made of chopped vegetables and or fruits cooked in vinegar and seasonings.
Entries were judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and food safety.
Additional results follow:
Chili Sauce
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Piccalilli
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
CANNING COMPETITION
DES MOINES — Rod Zeitler of Iowa City earned the Sweepstakes Award in the Canned Fruits competition, judged Tuesday, August 6, prior to the start of the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Olive Jean Tarbell, of Centerville, earned Reserve Sweepstakes honors.
Entries were judged on appearance, selection of products and food safety.
Additional results follow:
Applesauce
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Grape Juice
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Peaches
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Pears
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Pineapple
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Plums
3) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Rhubarb
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Spiced Apple Rings
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Fruits (except berries) Other Than Named
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
CANNED VEGETABLES
DES MOINES — The best canned vegetables were put to the test in the Canned Vegetables competition, judged Tuesday, Aug. 6, prior to the start of the Iowa State Fair.
Olive Jean Tarbell of Centerville and Jacqueline Riekena of West Des Moines each earned Reserve Sweepstakes awards.
Entries were judged on appearance, selection of products and food safety.
Additional results follow:
Sauerkraut (fermented)
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Shelled Green Peas
1) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Tomato and Vegetable Juice Blend
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Vegetable Soup (no meat)
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
White Potatoes (cubed or whole)
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
BANANA BREAD
DES MOINES — Molly Thomas, of Centerville, won First Place Overall in the Ultimate Banana Bread competition, judged Thursday during the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on texture, flavor, aroma and appearance.
Additional results follow:
Banana Bread (no nuts)
1) Molly Thomas, Centerville
Banana Nut Bread
2) Molly Thomas, Centerville
PICKLES
DES MOINES — Entries were judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and food safety.
Additional results follow:
Vegetable Pickles - Green Tomatoes
3) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville
Fruit Pickles Other Than Named, pint or quart jar
2) Olive Jean Tarbell, Centerville