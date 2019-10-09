Coming up next for the Centerville Concert Association is one of the most popular forms of musical performance – A Cappella!
Ball in the House will visit Centerville on Thursday, Oct. 17 to perform at the Simon Estes Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Based in Boston, Massachusetts and having been in existence for over 20 years, Ball in The House is a highly sought after vocal band that performs over 200 concerts per year. Their special brand of music combines R&B, Soul and Pop that brings all ages to their shows. They have played theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, private parties. They have opened for such luminaries as The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Gladys Knight and Lionel Richie.
They have traveled the world over headlining both the 2016 and 2018 China International Chorus Festival. Also in 2016, they won the Boston Harmony Sweepstakes and were voted APCA Band of the Year and Best of Boston for Outstanding Musical Performers. For six years Ball in The House were the voices behind all the Cool Whip commercials and recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day. They have also appeared on America’s Got Talent, The Today Show and the Daily Buzz.
Some of the favorite tunes that Ball in The House love to sing include: My Girl-The Temptations, Stayin Alive-The BeeGees, Signed Sealed Delivered-Stevie Wonder, Blank Space-Taylor Swift, Treasure-Bruno Mars, That’s The Way-KC & The Sunshine Band, All Of Me-John Legend and many more including a gospel piece or two.
Admission to this concert is by season membership in the Centerville Concert Association, Ottumwa Civic Music, Indianola Concert Association, Fairfield Concert Association and Washington Concert Association, or tickets can be purchased at the door. This group has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 18 years and is taking a cappella up to the next stage.