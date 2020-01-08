Iowa State University Extension and Outreach brings the Iowa State campus to you. Their new Healthy and Homemade series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills wisely to save money and prepare nutritious, safe foods.
The program includes two sessions on Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Appanoose County Extension Office, 501 N. 12th St – Suite No. 4, Centerville.
The session on Feb. 4 will cover the topics of “Slow Cooker Meals” and “Veg Out!” while the session on Feb. 18 will be on “Cooking for One or Two” and “Cook Now, Enjoy Later.”
“This is a much anticipated series that will include information about meal planning to reduce stress and save money, ideas on how to increase fruit and veggies in your diet, and we will sample recipes – including ones that freeze well and can be made in the slow cooker,” said Sara Sprouse, a human sciences specialist in nutrition and wellness.
To register online, go to http://bit.ly/hh14535. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, call the Appanoose County Extension Office at 641-856-3885.