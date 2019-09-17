The M&M Pioneers Club held a meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at the Fairgrounds.
There was no old business because this meeting was for fair preparation.
In new business we discussed details and work schedules for the Appanoose County Fair week.
We did pre-fair clean-up after the meeting.
The M&M Pioneers Club held their most recent meeting on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Extension Office.
There was no old business, but everyone did a great job at the fair.
In new business we had a record book workshop.
Our next meeting will be held at the Extension Office on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. as the start of a new 4-H year. We will elect new officers for the upcoming year.