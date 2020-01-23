Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host eleven Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training meetings from November 2019 through March 2020. The training sessions are for fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, and Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs). Each class will be led by ISU Extension and Outreach specialists.
This course is one way to satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that “At least one supervisor or responsible party for your farm must have successfully completed food safety training at least equivalent to that received under standardized curriculum recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration,” outlined in code 112.22©.
The course will be presented on Feb. 25 at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Wapello County at 13011 120th Ave., Ottumwa, IA 52501.
A full list of dates, times and locations (including trainings in Knoxville and Bedford) can be found at Iowa State Safe Produce Website (https://www.safeproduce.cals.iastate.edu/fda-produce-safety-rule).
What to Expect
The trainers will spend approximately seven hours of instruction time covering content contained in these eight modules:
- Introduction to Produce Safety
- Worker Health, Hygiene, and Training
- Soil Amendments
- Wildlife, Domesticated Animals, and Land Use
- Agricultural Water (Part I: Production Water; Part II: Postharvest Water)
- Postharvest Handling and Sanitation
- How to Develop a Farm Food Safety Plan