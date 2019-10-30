Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.